Bear located on University of Montana's campus

MISSOULA, Mont. - Shortly after midnight, University of Montana sent out an emergency alert about a bear on main campus.
According to UMPD, at 11:45 p.m. Sunday night, a caller reported seeing a bear on the main campus near the tennis courts.
Officers responded and located the bear near Main Hall and monitored the bear's activities, UMPD said.
According to the emergency notification, the bear was not acting aggressively.
UMPD will forward the information to Fish, Wildlife & Parks to assist efforts in relocation.
UMPD asks everyone to be "Bear Aware" and call UMPD at (406) 243-4000 or 911 if you encounter a bear.