MISSOULA, Mont. - A bear was reportedly spotted in the Prescott House area of the University of Montana Wednesday at about 1 p.m.
An alert from the University of Montana' emergency notification alert system said the university police department officers last saw the bear going south through brush.
UM's alert system said the bear was not behaving aggressively when it was spotted.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks was informed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.