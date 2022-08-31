Bear located on University of Montana's campus
KTMF Edit

MISSOULA, Mont. - A bear was reportedly spotted in the Prescott House area of the University of Montana Wednesday at about 1 p.m.

An alert from the University of Montana' emergency notification alert system said the university police department officers last saw the bear going south through brush.

UM's alert system said the bear was not behaving aggressively when it was spotted.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks was informed.

Current Contests

Dillon Jaycees Rodeo Sweepstakes
Dillon

Dillon Jaycees Rodeo Sweepstakes

    Enter for your chance to win. Eight (8) winners will be picked at random on Friday, August 26th. Two winners will each win a pair of tickets (2 tickets to each winner) to the Saturday Rodeo. Two winners will each win a pair of tickets (2 tickets to each winner) to the Sunday afternoon Rodeo.…

    Rise & Shine!
    Bozeman

    Rise & Shine!

      Nominate someone you think has earned a $100 Bridger Bubbles Car Wash gift certificate!

      Tags

      News For You