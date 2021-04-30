UPDATE: APRIL 30 AT 8:55 A.M.
MISSOULA, Mont. - Police said the bear spotted on Madeline Avenue near the University of Montana campus Friday morning has moved away towards Mount Sentinel, according to a UM alert.
The UM Police Department is urging people to be attentive in the area and to dial 9-1-1 if they come across a bear.
UM offers the following advice in their alert to those who come across a bear:
- Agitated bears may seem non-threatening or calm at first
- If a bear is agitated, they might snap their jaws and create a woof noise
- Do not run--this may trigger the bear's predatory response to chase after
- Slowly back away and keep facing toward the bear
- Talk softly to let the bear know you are a human
- If the bear follows, make yourself look as large as possible by stretching your arms above head creating loud sounds to scare it away
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
MISSOULA, Mont. - There were multiple reports of an aggressive bear in the 1600 block of Madeline Avenue around 3:30 a.m. Friday, an alert from the University of Montana said.
The alert said the bear was growling and going through trash bins in the area south of UM Mountain Campus.
Police found the bear and were able to get it to move on but they are worried about its behavior.
Fish & Game were informed of the bear and police are urging people to avoid the area and stay bear aware.
The UM Police Department asks people call (406) 243-4000 or 9-1-1 if they come across a bear.