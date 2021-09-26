MISSOULA, Mont. - A black bear was reported on the University of Montana campus early Sunday.
According to an alert from UM, campus authorities received several reports around 3:45 a.m. indicating the bear was near the education building or possibly near the campus dining hall the Food Zoo off of Arthur Avenue.
The bear was not acting aggressively, but was reportedly digging through garbage containers for food.
UMPD is reminding the campus community to be "Bear Aware," and call UMPD at 406-243-4000 or 911 for any bear encounters. FWP will be called in to assist.