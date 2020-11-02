MISSOULA, Mont. - University of Montana police say a bear was located on campus by the "M" Trail parking lot about 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Police say they lost track of the bear about 7:00 p.m., in the area of Curry Health Center. The bear was not aggressive, but UMPD is encouraging everyone to be to be "bear aware."
Below are some safety tips for bear encounters.
- Bears that are agitated may appear to be non-threatening or passive at first.
- Bears that are agitated may snap or pop their jaws and make a woofing sound.
- Do not run. This may incite a predatory chase response.
- Continue to face the bear and back away slowly, talking calmly to identify yourself as a human.
- If the bear continues to approach, try to scare it away by making yourself as large and imposing as possible by stretching your arms overhead and making loud noises.
If you encounter the bear, you are asked to contact UMPD at (406) 243-4000.