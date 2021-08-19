MISSOULA, Mont. - There was a reported black bear sighting on the M Trail near the University of Montana campus Thursday morning, the university police alerted.
According to the alert, the University of Montana Police Department said the bear was seen near the second switchback around 8:57 a.m. The bear was not behaving aggressively, but was close to the people on the trail.
UMPD said police responded and saw the bear going up hill. Wildlife officials have been informed.
Anyone who has a run-in with a bear is advised to be "bear aware" and report it to UMPD at (406) 243-4000 or 9-1-1.