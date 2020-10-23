Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... MISSOULA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /MSO/ FOR THE FOLLOWING THREATS... MULTIPLE THREATS OF SNOW AND WIND. SNOW WILL BEGIN BY 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON. HIGH CONFIDENCE EXISTS FOR A PERIOD OF HEAVY SNOWFALL FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING THROUGH 3 AM SATURDAY MORNING. STRONG EAST WINDS WILL IMPACT THE TERMINAL BEGINNING AROUND 3 AM SATURDAY. BLOWING AND DRIFTING OF SNOW IS POSSIBLE SATURDAY MORNING INTO THE EARLY AFTERNOON.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO NOON MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 10 INCHES. WIDESPREAD WIND GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER WIND GUSTS NEAR THE MOUTH OF HELLGATE CANYON. FROM 3 AM TO NOON, BLIZZARD-LIKE CONDITIONS MAY OCCUR IN DOWNTOWN MISSOULA, RATTLESNAKE CANYON, AND IN THE NORTHERN BITTERROOT VALLEY. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...FROM 3 PM FRIDAY TO NOON MDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL WILL BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW WILL SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&