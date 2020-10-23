MISSOULA - The University of Montana Police Department received a report of a bear rummaging through trash on the east side of Aber Hall early Friday around 1 a.m.
According to UMPD's alert, the bear then headed towards the Social Science Building but was not aggressive.
UMPD advises the following in their alert:
- "Bears that are agitated may appear to be non-threatening or passive at first."
- "Bears that are agitated may snap or pop their jaws and make a woofing sound."
- "Do not run. This may incite a predatory chase response."
- "Continue to face the bear and back away slowly, talking calmly to identify yourself as a human."
- "If the bear continues to approach, try to scare it away by making yourself as large and imposing as possible by stretching your arms overhead and making loud noises."
The US Forest Service has more information on what to do when coming across a bear and how to stay bear aware.
If you come across a bear on campus, report it to UMPD at (406) 243-4000.