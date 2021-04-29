MISSOULA, Mont. - A bear sighting was reported near the University Montana Mountain Campus Thursday morning.
According to an alert from UM, the bear was seen on the 1600 block of Madeline Avenue at 6 a.m., one block south of campus.
The alert said the bear reportedly did not appear to be aggressive.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks and 9-1-1 were informed of the sighting.
The UM Police Department asks the community to be mindful of their surroundings--it is uncertain were the bear went after the sighting.
UMPD asks people call them at (406) 243-4000 or 9-1-1 if they see a bear and they will reach out to FWP for help in relocation efforts.
UM offers the following advice in their alert to those who come across a bear:
- Agitated bears may seem non-threatening or calm at first
- If a bear is agitated, they might snap their jaws and create a woof noise
- Do not run--this may trigger the bear's predatory response to chase after
- Slowly back away and keep facing toward the bear
- Talk softly to let the bear know you are a human
- If the bear follows, make yourself look as large as possible by stretching your arms above head creating loud sounds to scare it away