MISSOULA, Mont. - A bear was reportedly sighted in the W lot area near the stadium at the University of Montana campus Tuesday at around 12:15 a.m.

An alert from UM's emergency alert notification system said officers with the UM Police Department saw the bear going south towards the University Center.

The bear was no behaving aggressively at the time it was seen, according to the alert.

The public is asked to be aware of their surroundings.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks was notified.

Anyone who encounters a bear is asked to call UMPD at (406) 243-4000 or 9-1-1.