MISSOULA, Mont. - A man hiking close to the M trail Monday at approximately 8 p.m. reported encountering a bear.
The hiker said the bear started walking toward him, when he yelled. According to the UM Alert System, the bear was last seen running up the mountain in the direction of the M.
UMPD encourages everyone to be to be “Bear Aware”. Please call UMPD at (406) 243-4000 or 911 in the event you encounter a bear. This information will be forwarded to FWP to assist their efforts in relocation.
Below are some safety tips for bear encounters:
- Bears that are agitated may appear to be non-threatening or passive at first.
- Bears that are agitated may snap or pop their jaws and make a woofing sound.
- Do not run. This may incite a predatory chase response.
- Continue to face the bear and back away slowly, talking calmly to identify yourself as a human.
- If the bear continues to approach, try to scare it away by making yourself as large and imposing as possible by stretching your arms overhead and making loud noises.
You can find more educational information about bears and bear encounters by visiting the US Forest Service “Be Bear Aware” webpage.