At about 7:30 PM the UMPD Dispatch Center took a report of a bear on campus by the Tennis Courts. A second report, taken shortly after this was of a bear behind Schreiber Gym on Campus Drive. The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife, & Parks was notified and is actively attempting to trap the bear for relocation.
UMPD encourages everyone to be to be “Bear Aware”. Please call UMPD at (406) 243-4000 in the event you encounter a bear. This information will be forwarded to FWP to assist their efforts in relocation. Below are some safety tips for bear encounters.
- Bears that are agitated may appear to be non-threatening or passive at first.
- Bears that are agitated may snap or pop their jaws and make a woofing sound.
- Do not run. This may incite a predatory chase response.
- Continue to face the bear and back away slowly, talking calmly to identify yourself as a human.
- If the bear continues to approach, try to scare it away by making yourself as large and imposing as possible by stretching your arms overhead and making loud noises.