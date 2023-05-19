MISSOULA, Mont. - Bears in Missoula’s Rattlesnake and West Riverside neighborhoods are getting bolder in their search for food, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is warning.
An increase in conflicts has been reported and FWP says staff has been busy responding to reports of bears looking for easy food sources, especially garbage.
One bear has reportedly entered several homes, and once a bear becomes food-conditioned, like this bear has, it is extremely difficult to break these habits and they often have to be euthanized.
FWP is reminding people to keep attractants like garbage out of a bear’s reach by setting garbage out just before collection if possible or by using bear resistant garbage cans.
Local website miussoulabears.org hosts a collection of information from area partners on how to keep your property bear resistant and provides a spot to track recent wildlife activity as well as to report attractant issues and wildlife sightings.
FWP bear specialist, Jamie Jonkel, says that in the Missoula area, community partnerships have contributed to a lot of progress in preventing bear conflicts.
A Bear Smart Working Group made up of agency representatives, city and county leaders, and residents is working to address the root causes of human-bear conflicts, reduce the risks to human safety and private property and reduce the number of bears that must be euthanized or relocated each year, according to FWP.
You can learn more at missoulacountyvoice.com/bear-smart-missoula. A similar group, Bitterroot Bears, is working on bear conflict prevention in Ravalli County.
“It’s great to see the city, county and residents coming together to work proactively on bear issues. In order for progress to continue, everyone has to do their part in keeping their property as bear and wildlife resistant as possible,” Jonkel says. “It doesn’t take much for a bear to get hooked on the foods we have around our houses. Even keep those bear resistant cans inside as much as possible. Garbage-conditioned bears will often travel miles to get back to a garbage can.”
