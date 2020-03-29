Its that time of year for bears tend to wake up from hibernation and start wondering around in search of food.
the Missoula Bears Facebook page posted this week that multiple bears have been spotted around Missoula.
The post says black bears have been seen in the Grant Creek and Rattlesnake neighborhoods as well as down in the Bitterroot near Lolo.
An easy way to make sure your home is safe from bears is to bring in bird feeders and do not put garbage out until the morning of pick up. Chickens and chicken coops can be effectively protected with a properly installed and maintained electric fence.