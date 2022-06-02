Beartracks Bridge construction won’t finish in time for marathon

MISSOULA, Mont. - Runners in the Missoula Marathon traditionally finish on Beartracks Bridge on Higgins Avenue, but with the event less than a month away, construction on the bridge continues.

According to MDT and race officials, the bridge won’t be finished in time for the race. However, runners will still finish on the west side of the bridge.

On the east side, crews are finishing girder repairs and preparing to pour concrete.

Meanwhile, engineers are still working on solutions to fix the girders damaged during the first phase of construction on the west side. The girders hold up the concrete deck and allow for more weight on the bridge.

John Schmidt, MDT Missoula District construction engineer, said they’re getting close to a solution but still don’t have a finish date, yet.

“It would be really hard for me to speculate a timeline, just because even once we find the repair, the solution, then there’s material deliveries and trying to do things in the most effective manner for the community,” Schmidt said. “[We’re] trying to disrupt the community as little as possible.”

Still, race organizers are working with MDT and downsizing their finish line to have it on the functioning two lanes of the bridge.

“You can see [the bridge], it’ll be there, but it won’t be completed, but I think it’ll be very close,” Trisha Drobeck, race director, said. “It’s so much better than finishing anywhere else, so I’m glad it came together and they were willing to work with us.”

After the runners finish the race, they’ll head down to Caras Park for a celebration where park and trail renovations are mostly complete, outside of new grass growth.

The Missoula Marathon takes place Sunday, June 24.

A final construction timeline and cost for repairs for Beartracks Bridge are still unknown, according to MDT.