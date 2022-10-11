MISSOULA, Mont. - The community gathered for the dedication ceremony for the naming of "Beartracks Bridge" in downtown Missoula, to commemorate the path that the Salish and Kootenai people walked when they were escorted by military out of the Bitterroot Valley in the nineteenth century.

Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmeier reached out to the CSKT regarding the renaming of the bridge, requesting they provide its new name due to the historic weight of the place on the river.

"It seemed long overdue, that we recognize the indigenous peoples who have been here since time and memorial," said Dave Strohmeier.

The name proposal was decided by the tribes Elder Cultural Advisory Council, choosing "Beartracks" for Co-Chief "Grizzly Beartracks" the family's prominence throughout the tribes history.

Lucy Vanderburg is a descendant of Grizzly Beartracks, and spoke about the stories her father told her and her siblings about him crossing the Clark Fork River during the escort.

"My mom and dad, and my grandma, we always went back to Stevensville, Hamilton. And they kind of kept that link with the Bitterroot," said Lucy Vanderburg.

The Beartracks Bridge is fully open, but people can expect the expansion of the bridge to be open in November.