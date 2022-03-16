MISSOULA, Mont. - Beartracks bridge, also known as Higgins bridge, on Higgins Avenue will be closing to vehicle traffic overnight Thursday, March 17 so construction crews can put beams in place.
Missoula Downtown wrote in an Instagram post the bridge will be shut down beginning at 8 p.m. and will reopen Friday, March 18 at 7 a.m.
The bridge will remain open to foot traffic on the westbound side at that time, but vehicle drivers will need to seek a different route.
