Flooding closes Bell Crossing and Woodside Bridge fishing access sites
Photo courtesy of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (Region 2) / Facebook

VICTOR, Mont. - Flooding is causing the Bell Crossing and Woodside Bridge fishing access sites along the Bitterroot River to close to vehicle access.

"Remember, if you are venturing near or on our rivers right now, the flows are high and temps are cold. Be careful, wear a life jacket and consider other waters (lakes, reservoirs, smaller streams) until flows subside," Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (Region 2) said via Facebook.

