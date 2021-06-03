Beloved Stevensville business owner in need of liver transplant

STEVENSVILLE, Mont. - Stevensville community members are rallying around a beloved business owner in need of a liver transplant.
Bob and his wife Kate Lutzenhiser have served the town through their jewelry store for over 30 years, but now they need your help.
Bob was recently put on the liver transplant list.
That's why community members are hosting a First Friday event called Party in the Park for Bob on Friday, June 4.
It'll consist of music, food vendors and drinks.
They're also holding a live auction at 6 p.m.
It's free admission and 100% of the proceeds will go towards Bob's medical expenses.
It's happening and Lewis and Clark Park in Stevensville from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
If you can't make that, there's a Go FundMe page for Bob as well.