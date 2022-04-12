MISSOULA, Mont. - As people across the country continue to show their support for Ukraine, whether it's through activism or donating to charity online, it's important to remember not all of those sites or organizations are legitimate.

When it comes to worldwide crisis communications manager with the Better Business Bureau, Rebecca Barr, who covers the Idaho and Montana region says she's seen cyber scams happening all too often.

"Anytime there is a local, national disaster con artist know we're looking to give where we can and usually in the form of donations,” said Barr.

In the past, scammers are known to set up fake websites, phishing emails and false advertisements to get your money in the form of gift cards and wire transfers, and the newest form of payment is cryptocurrency as a way to get money in another country like Ukraine.

"It's unfortunate because we're all trying to help out how we can and sometimes that means giving a $20 donation but you want to make sure that ends up where you intend it to,” said Barr.

That's why it's important to keep an eye out for the red flags like typos on websites, suspicious emails, and even those fundraisers that appear too good to be true.

"If it's actually claiming that 100 percent of the donation goes to the relief efforts, you need to do more research because there's a lot of administrative costs and overhead fees that really go into running an organization so that could be a red flag if they're claiming exaggerated financial claims like that,” said Barr.

If you see anything that looks out of the ordinary and could be a scam, you're recommended to reach out to the better business bureau as they track all the scams for us here in Montana

You’re also encouraged to spread the word to your peers if you see anything that could be a scam, so they don't fall victim as they try to help those over in Ukraine.