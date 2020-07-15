MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department says officers responded at 2:24 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian on South Higgins Avenue.
Police say a 49-year-old man pulled out of a parking lot by Green Source and was driving south when he hit a bicyclist traveling north on Higgins.
The cyclist, identified as a 20-year-old woman, was reportedly stuck under the vehicle for a period of time. Police say the woman was transported to St. Patrick Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.
Southbound traffic was blocked on Higgins for over three hours. Detectives with MPD and Montana Highway Patrol responded to the crash.