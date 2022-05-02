Bicyclist killed in crash at Orange and S. 3rd St. ID'd
Photo courtesy of the City of Missoula Police Department/Facebook

UPDATE: MAY 3 AT 10:28 A.M.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office has identified the bicyclist who died in a crash involving a vehicle at the intersection of Orange and South Third Street Monday.

The bicyclist was identified as Vincent Burrafato, 77, of Missoula, according to a release from MCSO.

A Facebook post from the Missoula Police Department said the investigation revealed Burrafato was biking northbound on the southbound sidewalk. 

No charges are recommended at this time. 

MISSOULA, Mont. - The southbound lanes at Orange and South Third Street is blocked due to a vehicle accident, according to an alert from Missoula County on behalf of the Missoula Police Department.

The public is asked to expect delays and to consider a different route.

