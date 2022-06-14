Bicyclist retraces Buffalo Soldier Iron Riders trek

MISSOULA, Mont. - A group of bicyclists are commemorating the 125th anniversary and achievements of the all-black infantry, the buffalo soldiers, and the Iron Riders trek from Missoula to St. Louis on Tuesday morning. While this anniversary bike ride is only from Fort Missoula to downtown, one cyclist will continue his ride all the way to St. Louis.

Erick Cedeño said he wants to do this for his one-year-old son and other kids of color to know the contribution black soldiers made to this country and curate a route for other bikers of color to make the same trek.

This isn't his first extended bike ride.

He once rode from Vancouver to Tijuana, and followed the historic path of the underground railroad from New Orleans to Niagara Falls twice.

However, this trip is different. He said following the history of the buffalo soldiers makes it special.

“Wow," Cedeño said. "[It was] the first time that I’ve seen documented black soldiers, black soldiers, black people, traveling by bicycle and that’s why I was so fascinated. The more I went into the history of the bicycle corps, what they did, how they did it and the bicycles they did it with, to me, it’s just so fascinating.”

He plans to cover the 1,900 mile trip in 35 days and hopes his ride teaches others about the accomplishments of the Iron Riders, an important part of American history that hasn't been widely shared, and empowers people of color to get into biking and explore the world.

You can follow along on Cedeño's journey on Instagram, here.