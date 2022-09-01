MISSOULA, Mont. - A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after an accident at the intersection of McCormick St and W. Broadway in Missoula Wednesday night.

The Missoula Police Department (MPD) says officers responded to the bicyclist vs vehicle accident just before 10:50 pm.

Immediate medical aid was rendered to the bicyclist and the bicyclist was transported to a local hospital. Their condition at this time is unknown.

A preliminary investigation indicates the bicyclist was riding the wrong way in traffic and did not have required bicycle lamps.

MPD says everyone involved is cooperating with the investigation, and that several witnesses on scene provided accounts of what they had seen to officers.

Witness statements reportedly cooperated with the damage observed on scene.

The case is still under investigation with the Missoula Police Detective Division.