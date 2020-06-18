Big Dipper opening new location in Missoula's Midtown

One of Missoula's favorite ice cream shops is getting ready to open a new location in the growing midtown area.
"We did want to give people the opportunity to come here on a below zero day and enjoy a sweet treat," Jordan Cox the general manager of Big Dipper said.
Finishing touches were added Thursday for Big Dipper's second shop in the Garden City. Ice cream lovers can now enjoy a cold treat without braving the winter elements.
The new shop includes indoor seating, an outdoor patio with seating, to even an area where folks can buy Big Dipper swag. Cox said there's lots of new additions at the shop to melt over, including a fridge where customers can buy quarts of their favorite handcrafted ice cream.
However, opening during a pandemic comes with some changes that Cox wants customers to know.
"All employees get temperature checks and wellness exams at the start of their shift," Cox said. "We have hand sanitizer upon entry, we have blue dots spaces six feet apart and all contact-less, so we're not offering samples at this time.
The new shop, located on 2700 Paxson Street, opens on Juneteenth, an annual holiday that commemorates the ending of slavery in the U.S.
"We do recognize that we are opening then. In recognition of Juneteenth and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, we'll be donating a dollar for every single scoop we sell tomorrow at the shop," Cox said.
During a tough time for so many Americans, Cox said opening the shop brings a little normalcy to the community.
"Our main goal is to bring happiness to the community so to be able to do it in a time that feels so challenging and at times uncomfortable is a really beautiful thing," Cox said.