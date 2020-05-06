Big Dipper owner on reopening, grants available for business owners

In a press conference, the owner of Big Dipper ice cream in Missoula explains steps he's taking to bring customers back in. Missoula economic recovery task force leaders said grants available for business owners.
"Our employees feel more comfortable back at work now," Charlie Beaton the owner of Big Dipper said.
Big Dipper reopened on Friday for walk-up customers. Beaton said while the ice cream is the same, how his business operates isn't, but will be safer for customers and staff.
"We've also put in place a lot of things at work like masks and we're waiting on a thermometer for we'll do temperature checks."
Masks and thermometers for temperature checks are some practices health officials are recommending for businesses to reopen. But these supplies can be difficult to get.
Grant Kier with the Missoula County economic recovery task force said he's working with the state to help businesses get these supplies.
"[Working] to develop a prepackaged kit that a business could order. It would have a lot of the tools that they need, we're hoping that those will be available soon," Kier said.
He said his team offers information about grants businesses can apply to.
"What's new and coming online tomorrow are grants through the state which will allow individual businesses, non-profits, and others to apply for immediate relief," Kier said. "In addition to those, the downtown partnership has created a new grant program for small grants to businesses."
Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick said the county is working on a covid-19 relief fund for $100,000 to help businesses in the area.
With guidance from health and economic covid-19 task forces, Beaton feels better about his road to reopening, which means more ice cream to come for Montanans.
"We feel pretty comfortable moving forward," Beaton said.