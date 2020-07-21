POLSON, Mont. - A Big Fork man has been identified as the motorcyclist who died after hitting a deer.
According to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell, 26-year-old Samuel Keirle, of Big Fork, was identified as the motorcyclist who had crashed after hitting on a deer near mile marker 28 on Highway 35. The crash was reported to dispatchers about 9 p.m. on July 16.
Sheriff Bell says first responders determined Keirle was not wearing a helmet when the crash happened. He died at the scene.
Montana Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation.