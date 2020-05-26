Brooks Street is known for its busy traffic but city officials say with some changes, it could soon become easier to navigate. The Missoula Redevelopment Agency has some big plans for the diagonal corridor.
"Its not really operating to its potential and in a lot of regards it is acting as a great divider right down the middle of Missoula," MRA Project Manager Annette Marchesseault said.
And its a divider especially for pedestrians where in some places the sidewalk just ends.
"We will accommodate all methods of traffic that means pedestrians, bicyclist, vehicles, buses, all traffic and all modes of transportation," Marchesseault said.
In order to do that, the agency will have to add more than just bike lanes and cross walks, the vision, a center bus lane with bus stops in the median.
"That's the vision, now whats the infrastructure we need in order to get to that successful transit oriented development." Marchesseault said.
Brooks Street is owned by MDT so the city's next step will be to get the department on board and learn what right of ways are available for Missoula.
'Its a big project to put your arms around and we feel like instead of tackling it all at once it is necessary to sort of take one bite at a time," Marchesseault said.
Funding for this study is coming from the MRA, The Mountain Line, The Midtown Association, and area businesses.