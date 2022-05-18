MISSOULA, Mont. - As the state's unemployment rate hit a record low of 2.3% in March, labor shortages continue to impact the workforce. This week, leaders will gather at the Big Sky Business Insight Summit to address two key factors, housing and childcare.

Housing and childcare are essential for Montana's workforce. When these needs aren't met, parents can't work and businesses struggle to hire and retain talent.

According to Montana KIDS COUNT, the current child care supply meets 39% of the demand for infants and toddlers. Supply worsens when adding school-age children.

The agency estimated it costs an average of $9,515 per year for infant care.

It also measured a 7% drop of young mothers in Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota's labor force from 2019 to 2020.

On the housing side of things, Windermere reported housing inventory across Montana is down 38% from last year, with prices and mortgage rates continuing to rise.

Nicole Rush with Missoula Economic Partnership recognizes how daunting these challenges seem. She explained this week's conference will focus on collaboration and solutions.

“Although these seem like really big problems, there are people out there that are really working on solutions," Rush said. "When we come together, Montanans are really good at this, at coming together and realizing when we all work together to address these big problems and come up with new ideas to solve them, there are practical things we can do."

The attendees will focus on employer-led solutions.

For example, how employers can help create housing for their workers as well as community and cooperative child care models, like hosting child care on site or flexible scheduling, Rush explained.

This is the first in-person Big Sky Business Insight Summit since the pandemic and runs through May 20 at the University of Montana.