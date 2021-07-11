MISSOULA, Mont. - Montanans today came together for the 4th annual Big Sky Challenge Hike with the Brain Injury Alliance of Montana. In Missoula , members of the community came out to spread awareness to a cause they hold close to their hearts.
"It brings more people aware of brain injury and more people that have it can understand it better and learn from it better," said Donovan, a brain illness activist and hiker.
In collaboration with the Brain Injury Alliance of Montana with a full crowd community shared their excitement bringing back this hike challenge back to Missoula, For the fourth year in a row, where everyone can enjoy.
"We really wanted something that accessible for families and accessible for folks with barring abilities... Whether it's riding the chair lift up and down, or hiking that 8- mile challenge, said Sarah Ward, an event coordinator.
Hikers, bicyclists, even folks who ran their way back to the finish line , came back strong after a 4-mile and 1- mile hike up at the snow bowl this morning.
Hikers described today as an inclusive event bringing everyone together whether you've suffered a brain injury yourself, or if your loved one has, and for some hikers who brought their children along to embrace a sense of community all in one day.
There will be another hike challenge in Bozeman on August 7th, further details on how you can attend and times will updated as the date nears.