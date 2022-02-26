MISSOULA, Mont. - As the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival wraps up, organizers are calling this year a success. With the festival going hybrid this year it's fair to say based on the crowds we've seen over he past few days bringing back in-person screenings and streaming these films online, all the hard work definitely payed off.
Even with theatres at half capacity and the option to watch from home, doc fest organizers saw high foot traffic from both platforms, painting this a successful year.
"It's really been wonderful to see the community really showing up and really eager to come to films and what's most surprised us I think is how many filmmakers came, we expected but a lot but maybe more films than ever,' said Rachel Gregg, executive director.
And for those filmmakers, bring back in-person screenings for their films was much-needed. From the start of the festival, filmmakers shared why bringing their films' back to the big screen, means more to them than you know.
"The excitement of being at a festival that's in-person which are the only one I wanna do right now is that your with people who have never seen the film before, you feel a whole room breath you know if they feel that moment when their heart breaks, you know when they laugh, the energy of a space like this, it's the moments you wait for as a filmmaker," said Sara Terry, filmmaker, 'A Dream Home.'
And with doc fest hit all revenue goals, organizers are giving filmmakers another reason to smile as the festival comes to a close.
"We're actually going to be sharing some of the revenue from the virtual festival which we'll share with the filmmakers just to give them kind of a monatary incentive and because we have this extra opportunity to share it with so many other people," said Gregg.
If you missed this years' in-person screening, you'll have until March 3rd to to watch them online, by clicking here.
