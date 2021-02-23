2021 BSDFF Daily Highlights – Tuesday, Feb 23
FILMS
All 50 short films are available to view throughout the 10-day festival. There are 13 blocks of short films, each of which can be accessed by one single-screening ticket or one bundle/pass use. The following feature films will open for viewing today:
“Unapologetic” - After two police killings, Black millennial organizers challenge a Chicago administration complicit in state violence against Black residents. Told through the lens of Janaé and Bella, two fierce abolitionist leaders, UNAPOLOGETIC is a deep look into the Movement for Black Lives, from the police murder of Rekia Boyd to the election of Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
Montana Premiere.
Live Q&A with Ashley O’Shay (director), Morgan Johnson (producer), and Sam Trump (composer/musician); 6:00 p.m.
“Two Gods” - A poetic meditation on the importance of community and passing down generational knowledge through faith, brotherhood and redemption. Hanif, a Muslim casket maker and ritual body washer in Newark, New Jersey, faces his own struggles as he takes two young men under his wing to help them navigate their challenging lives and their futures. Together, Hanif, Furquan and Naz establish rich and honest relationships that are powerful to witness as they unfold. Northwest Premiere.
Live Q&A with Zeshawn Ali (director), Colin Nusbaum (editor), and Michael Beharie (composer); 8:00 p.m.
“972 Breakdowns – On the Landway to New York” – Five riders set out aboard clunky, vintage sidecar motorcycles, attempting to complete a 25,000 mile journey from Germany through Russia all the way to New York City. Pulled, pushed, and towed, these “anti-western” heroes ride from one breakdown to another. Along the road, they come into contact with the strangest mix of people, always willing to help them get a bit further… until the next breakdown. North American Premiere.
Prerecorded Q&A with Daniel von Rüdiger (director), Efy Zeniou and Kaupo Holmberg (subjects), and Gita Saedi Kiely (moderator).
“Victoria” - Fifty years ago, an eccentric developer created “California City” in the Mojave Desert. Thousands of kilometers of streets were carved into the desert landscape, each with its own name. The city was ready to welcome hundreds of thousands of people, but those imagined residents never came. Now, Lashay Warren leaves behind a turbulent past in Los Angeles to make a fresh start upon the grid of thousands of crumbling streets. U.S. Premiere. Big Sky Award Competition.
Prerecorded Q&A with Sofie Benoot and Liesbeth De Ceulaer (co-directors), and Sarah Briggs (moderator).
Spotlight – Shorts Block 2: The Environment and Us
“View” – Some are looking for a beautiful view. Some lose their view. A huge cruise ship is approaching a small town. World Premiere. Mini Competition. (5 min); “Magali” - Magali Salinas has dedicated 15 years of her life to rescuing, rehabilitating and releasing wild animals in the Peruvian Amazon rainforest that have suffered from habitat destruction and the wildlife trade. Northwest Premiere. (5 min); “The Toxic Pigs of Fukushima” - The Great East Japan Earthquake of 2011 triggered a tsunami, nuclear meltdown and mass evacuations in Fukushima Prefecture. Today, as part of a government push to encourage resettlement, local hunters have been enlisted to dispose of irradiated wild boars that now roam through the abandoned streets and buildings. Montana Premiere. (35 min). “We the Power” - Imagine upending the traditional energy system and giving the power of clean electricity production back to your neighbors. We the Power follows friends, families and visionaries, as they break down legislative barriers, take power back from big energy companies, put it in the hands of locals, and share the benefits to strengthen their towns. World Premiere. Short Competition. (35 min).
Prerecorded Q&A with directors Nick Werber (“Magali”), Odveig Klyve (“View”), David Garrett Byars (“We the Power”), and moderator Warren Etheredge.
The 18th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is an all-virtual affair. Our online platform is super user-friendly. It allows viewers to browse film selections, pre-order and watch films on their phones, tablets, computers or TV screens. Details on how to sign up and purchase single-screening tickets, 5-film bundles, and festival passes can be found at bigskyfilmfest.org.
NOTE: Feature films generally have a four-day window in which they can be viewed. When a viewer unlocks a film or a shorts block, they have 48 hours to begin watching. Once viewing has begun, there is a 24-hour window in which to finish watching. Nearly all films have a virtual Q&A with the filmmakers – included in the price of the ticket – and a number of those Q&As will be live, so viewers can participate.