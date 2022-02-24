MISSOULA -- If you haven't set up any plans for your Friday night, the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival's got you covered.
The world premiere of the Reciprocity Project is taking place at the Wilma on Friday, Feb. 24.
It's a series of short documentaries made by Nia Tero, an organization that supports indigenous communities all over the world.
You'll hear from seven different indigenous communities and how they're facing the climate crisis.
The films show how they take care of the land around them and how they can influence the way the rest of the world approaches the climate crisis.
Creative Producer for Nia Tero, Jessica Ramirez, said she can't wait for audience members to learn from these stories.
"These are insights into the world views of very different people and [I'm] really hoping that audience members can walk away understanding that the indigenous experience is not a homogenous one," Ramirez said.
She hopes viewers will share what they learn from these shorts with others in their communities so everyone can see indigenous people as who they are today.
The shorts screen at the Wilma at 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 28.
You can join the filmmakers of the Reciprocity Project shorts for a free panel event following the films on Saturday, Feb. 26. at the Residence Inn at noon to take a deep dive with these talented Indigenous filmmakers.
Click here to purchase tickets for the showing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.