Big Sky Doc Fest kicks off Schoolhouse Docs Series

MISSOULA -- If you're a parent looking for an after-school activity to do with your kids this week, the Big Sky Doc Fest is kicking off its Schoolhouse Docs Series.
Festival organizers have put together a series of fun and educational documentaries for the whole family to enjoy, rated for students by Missoula educators.
The films offer a wide variety of age-appropriate and perspective-widening themes.
Schoolhouse Docs screenings show at 4 p.m. at The Roxy, Feb. 22-25 for $5. You can also watch the films online.
Wednesday's showing is for kids of all ages, but on Thursday, the films are recommended for 3rd grade and up and on Friday, your child needs to be in at least 5th grade to view the films.
