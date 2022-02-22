Big Sky Doc Fest presents 'Native Voices Speaker Series'

MISSOULA -- In an effort to shed light on indigenous stories and how they're told through film, the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival presents a new Native Voices Speaker Series as part of their Native Filmmaker Initiative.
They're partnering up with Humanities Montana, to elevate indigenous voices with two separate panel conversations.
The first panel, Collective Healing and Community Health is on Tuesday Feb. 22 at the Zootown Arts Community Center. It kicks off with the world premiere screenings of The Trails Before Us and Bring Her Home.
Both of the film's directors will talk about how they worked to elevate indigenous voices as part of their projects.
Also, local activists including Indian Education Specialist for the Montana Office of Public Instruction, Michael Jetty and Trauma Advocate, Lauren Small Rodriguez, will add the Montana perspective and angle to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Crisis.
The second panel will be a conversation with the filmmakers of the Reciprocity Project on using storytelling to elevate time-honored and current Indigenous ways of being.
The Reciprocity Project shorts will play at the Wilma on Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. and panel discussion will take place on Feb. 26 at noon at the Residence Inn.
The panel sessions are free but registration is required.
