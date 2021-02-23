MISSOULA -- Families with school-age kids can take part in the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival's Schoolhouse Docs series happening this week.
Families can get free access to four short films - Team Meryland, Snowy, Magali and Downstage.
The films are 'rated for students' by Missoula educators and are available until February 28th.
From boxing to ballet, each film covers a different topic to help give kids a wider perspective of the world.
The Festival's Education Programs Coordinator, Julia Sherman said parents don't have to worry about the films being age-appropriate because they are suitable for all ages.
"It's a way of being all inclusive and making it a little easier for parents and after-school programs that are trying to figure out how to operate in this virtual world," Sherman said.
Anyone who wants to take part in Schoolhouse Docs can pick up an activity packet at Zootown Arts Community Center, (216 W. Main St.), or the Flagship Program's Headquarters (1305 Wyoming St.)
The packets include a free screening code, a bingo card, a viewing sheet for kids to write down observations about the films and popcorn for enjoyment.
The viewing sheet and bingo card can be filled out and mailed to the ZACC to get a Big Sky prize