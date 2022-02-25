MISSOULA -- Have you ever thought about what you'd do if you got a huge inheritance? Would you give it all away in return for letters that got mailed to you? That's what happens in the film, 'Dear Mr. Brody.'
In the film, 21-year-old hippie, Michael Brody Jr. gives away his 25-million-dollar inheritance to anyone who sent him a letter in an effort to usher in a new era of world peace.
It's directed by Keith Maitland and produced by Maitland along with Melissa Robyn Glassman, Megan Maitland and Sarah Wilson.
The 96-minute-long film screens Sat. Feb. 26 at the Missoula Community Theater at 5:15 p.m.
You can also watch it online Feb. 27-March 3.
