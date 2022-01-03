MISSOULA — The 19th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is just around the corner and for the first time in two years, you can attend films in-person.
Showings will happen at the Zacc, the Roxy and the Wilma, but if you still want to watch the films at home, you can do that too.
Last year’s festival was fully virtual and while it was a success, the festival’s Executive Director, Rachel Gregg, said it just wasn’t the same.
"Last year was a very successful virtual event, but it's not a festival. It doesn't have the same energy; it doesn't have the same benefits for our community; it doesn't have the same benefits for filmmakers,” Gregg said.
The virtual festival did bring in a wider audience than ever before, with 2/3 of the viewers watching from out-of-state. That’s why they’ll still have it as an option this year.
"Let's make sure we can still get great stories out to our worldwide audience and provide an option for folks who just simply can't come back to public events right now,” she said.
If you attend a film in person, you’ll have to follow some COVID-19 protocols.
"Wear your mask when you come into those events. We'll also be requiring everybody to register for any event that they come to, so we have the option to contact trace if we need too,” she said.
Festival officials said they’ll also ask attendees to volunteer their vaccination status.
Gregg said following some COVID protocols is worth it to get everyone back in the theater.
"We really want to bring the community back together and be having conversations and inspiring ideas, educating and so on. And so, here we go,” she said.
Festival officials are looking for some volunteers to help out with events. If you’re interested in volunteering, they’ll be posting that information on their website in the coming weeks.
The in-person events will happen Feb. 18-27 and online screenings will be available to watch anywhere from Feb. 21 - Mar. 5.
Festival passes are now available to purchase on the festival's website.