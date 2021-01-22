MISSOULA - The nonprofit Big Sky Film Institute announced Friday the full lineup of official selections for the 18th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival (BSDFF). The festival will take place as an online exhibition February 19-28, 2021 with the full program of over 75 films available to stream via Eventive, the festival’s virtual cinema. Festival attendees can enjoy world premiere films, join live-stream Q&As with filmmakers, and interact through a series of community panels and more.
The film lineup includes 27 features and 50 short documentaries including 27 World Premieres and 12 North American Premieres. The program was selected from the 2021 open call which drew nearly 1,800 submissions from 86 nations. Featuring an extraordinary array of perspective and experience, the films reflect an historic moment through stories of cultural activism, criminal justice, human rights, immigration, arts & sciences, humor, aging and natural wonders. In addition to the official selections, ten films directed by students in the Montana State University MFA in Science & Natural History Filmmaking are included in a special spotlight celebrating the 20-year anniversary of the MSU program.
BSDFF will also host the Big Sky DocShop virtually February 22-26, a five-day filmmaker’s forum that includes panels, filmmaker roundtables, a pop-up legal clinic and the popular Big Sky Pitch for works-in-progress. The 2021 DocShop conference will focus on issues of power, ethics and agency, a deep dive into the challenges and new opportunities brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. 2021 industry participants include Firelight Media, Nia Tero, imagineNATIVE, Sundance Institute, Working Films, Audible, Oscilloscope, ARRAY, Utopia Distribution, Field of Vision and more. The Big Sky Pitch for documentary works-in-progress will welcome ten projects to pitch to a jury panel of funders and commissioning editors including Ford Foundation, Women In Film, Magnolia Pictures, Sundance Institute, Chicken & Egg Pictures and The Redford Center. DocShop events, supported by an ArtWorks Grant from the National Endowment for the Arts, can be joined via live-stream on the festival’s Eventive virtual cinema.
Passes for the full event are on sale now and tickets for individual screenings and programs will be available to purchase starting Tuesday, February 2nd. The 18th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival takes place February 19-28, 2021.
For more information and press inquiries, please contact director@bigskyfilmfest.org