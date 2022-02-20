MISSOULA, Mont. - Opening weekend for the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival may be narrowing down, but there's still a whole lot more to see.
One being the showing of “Newtok,” which captures the decade-long battle between the government and the Indigenous village of Alaska as the Yup'ik people fight to keep their homes safe.
With the permafrost melting around them, it erodes into the oceans. Faced with the wrenching decision to leave their land behind and start a new life.
We spoke with the directors of the film, Andrew Burton and Michael Kirby Smith, who share why this story is aimed to show audiences how climate impacts our Indigenous communities.
They shared, "ultimately in our opinion, it just comes down to the people depicted in the film and following a few storylines and trying to make it as personal as possible and our hope is that the viewer connects with the people depicted in the film and that you're invested in their stories and what they've been forced through is then represented above those larger issues of climate change and Indigenous rights."
If you want to watch the film on the big screen it will be screening on Monday night at 5:15 pm at the Wilma Theatre, click here to reserve tickets. Plus with the festival going hybrid this year, if you can't make the screening you can also stream it online by clicking here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.