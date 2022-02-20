Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Missoula International Airport /MSO/ for the following threats... Multiple threats of snow, wind and rapid temperature drop Periods of moderate to heavy snow will develop this evening, mainly focused between 9pm-12am resulting in accumulations of around 2 inches. At the same time, gusty easterly winds will develop and cause temperatures to rapidly drop from the 30s to the low 20s by midnight. Easterly winds of 25-35 mph will remain through Monday.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected and flash freeze possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 to 4 inches. Quickly dropping temperatures will be capable of freezing road surfaces this evening between 9pm and midnight. Gusty easterly winds on could create blowing snow conditions. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&