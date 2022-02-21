MISSOULA, Mont. -- It's the fourth day of the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival and Monday marks the first day of the DocShop Filmmaker's Forum.
This year's forum focuses on themes of art and activism in Documentary film and its role in a hyper-politiced era.
On Monday, five panelists discussed the meaning of impact and how documentaries can be used for a cause.
Panelist, Jamie Boyle is the Director of Anonymous Sister which documents her family's fall into opiod addiction over the course of 30 years. She said COVID has shined a light on anohter layer of the opiod epidemic that she wouldn't have understood if the pandmic didn't happen.
"We started to see some cracks within our family because of the isolation and the pandemic and because of the realities that it presented for people in recovery from substance use. So, that also brought me back to that headspace of what it's like to try to combat these kind of giant systemic problems," Boyles said.
Boyle's film is screening in-person Monday at The Roxy at 7:45 p.m. and online Feb. 22-25.
The DocShop Forum continues all week and all sessions are free to attend but a reminder that registration is required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.