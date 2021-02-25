MISSOULA, Mont. - The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival (BSDFF) has announced this year's winning films!
2020 marked a first for the 18th annual festival, as films were not screened in theaters, and were instead made available for online streaming due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
While the festival took a different shape in 2021, it stayed true to its roots and continued to honor films in four competition categories. This year 36 films were submitted into competition categories. According to a release from the festival, those entries included 22 world premieres, seven North American premieres, and one U.S. premiere.
The festival jury, which consists of filmmakers, programmers, and festival representatives selected one winner in each category, as well as three jury awards for Artistic Vision. Winners receive a $500 cash prize. Winners in the Short and Mini-Doc categories are automatic qualifiers to be nominated for an Academy Award in the Short Documentary category.
“It’s evident that the global shutdown afforded filmmakers dedicated time for the more solitary work of post-production,” says Big Sky Executive Director Rachel Gregg via a press release. “We’re accustomed to a high level of storytelling and technical achievement from our submissions, but this year’s films went beyond that high bar in those elements. I’d say that I feel sorry for the jury for the tough decisions that had to be made, but then again, they were treated to an incredible slate of films across the board.”
A full list of the winning films is included below.
MINI-DOC COMPETITION – films 15 minutes and under
Jury: Monika Navarro, Martin Jones, Andrew Blackwell
Mini-Doc Winner: ÁGUILAS (EAGLES)
Kristy Guevara-Flanagan, Maite Zubiaurre; 2021, Canada, USA — 14 minutes, World Premiere
Jury Statement: Powerfully encapsulates a complex and ongoing crisis on the U.S./Mexico border, intimately capturing the intrepid work of volunteers, the haunting use of migrant families' audio messages, and the harsh beauty of the desert. ÁGUILAS quietly but effectively calls out the utter absence of government in their endeavor.
Mini-Doc - Artistic Vision Special Jury Award: THE ROOTS WEAVER
Fernando Saldivia; 2020, Chile – 10 minutes, World Premiere
Jury Statement: This film evokes a quiet beauty that resonates -- the cinematography and pacing is as meticulous as the Yaghan art of gathering, drying, and weaving of grass, and the conveyance of tradition from elder to child.
SHORT COMPETITION – films between 15 and 40 minutes in length
Jury: Annie Small, Jen Tate, Cindy Benitez
Short Winner: MELTDOWN IN DIXIE
Emily Harrold; 2021, USA – 40 minutes, World Premiere
Jury Statement: Each of the films in the short film competition were incredibly humanizing. They tapped into our humanity, sometimes with a wide lens and other times in a more intimate way. In this isolated world where so many of us feel disconnected, films that address such important issues in such a personal way are vital. In the end we chose a film that reflects a worldwide issue: the need for crucial conversations about systemic racism and how to dismantle it. We were riveted by this film from the beginning, and we applaud the filmmakers for the remarkable job of telling this story from both sides. It felt balanced and unique. No matter how much you might know about this issue, you probably haven’t heard of this little ice cream shop and its confederate flag – but you should. This was the film that we wanted the whole world to see.
BIG SKY AWARD - Presented to one film that artistically honors the character, history, tradition and imagination of the American West
Jury: Megan Gilbride, Lucia Ricciardelli, AJ Schnack.
Big Sky Award Winner: RED HEAVEN
Lauren DeFilippo, Katherine Gorringe; 2020, USA – 83 minutes, World Premiere.
Jury Statement: We're pleased to honor a documentary feature that demonstrates such clear storytelling craft – beautiful cinematography, intimacy with the characters, unexpected twists, and a compelling arc that holds the viewer in hand. Using personal accounts of life in isolation, the film explores the psychological and emotional challenges astronauts will face on extended space exploration voyages. That the themes of the film speak so well to our collective experience of isolation – both the loneliness and the oppressive closeness of confinement – is just a graceful coincidence, providing an opportunity for us to reflect on the joy and madness of being cooped up for a year.
Big Sky Award – Artistic Vision Special Jury Award: VICTORIA
Sofie Benoot, Liesbeth De Ceulaer, Isabelle Tollenaere; 2020, Belgium – 71 minutes, U.S. Premiere
Jury Statement: We wanted to recognize this film for its rigorous, aesthetic approach to telling the story of a man looking for a new start in an unexpected place, and for its use of cinematography, editing and narration to create an unexpected and lasting cinematic portrait.
FEATURE COMPETITION – films over 40 minutes in length
Jury: Eric Hynes, Yvonne Russo, Simon Moya-Smith
Feature Winner: THE SNOW CALLS
Marjan Khosravi; 2020, Iran – 49 minutes, North American Premiere
Jury Statement: In this story of customs and traditions that continue to suppress women, the filmmaker's authentic point of view is meaningfully asserted, yet remains observant of a myriad of perspectives. This film depicts community and family with an intimacy rarely seen on the big screen, and it uses cinema to amplify voices that absolutely need to be heard.
Feature - Artistic Vision Special Jury Award: IL MIO CORPO
Michele Penetta; 2020, Switzerland, Italy – 93 minutes, North American Premiere
Jury Statement: We recognize this film's bold aesthetic approach which, through both close-ups and nimble movement, evokes the drama and emotion of social realist storytelling. It demonstrates an intimacy with its subjects that can only be achieved through sustained and deliberate collaboration.