MISSOULA -- This year, the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival will continue, despite COVID-19 restrictions, but it will look different.
The Festival will be held virtually, Feb. 19-28, on a virtual streaming platform.
Movie lovers will get to enjoy 75 different films, The DocShop Filmmakers Forum and the Big Sky Pitch, all from the comfort of their own home.
Anyone who has attended the event in the last two years and bought a ticket online, already has an account.
Executive Director for the Big Sky Film Institute, Rachel Gregg, said everyone could use a good film these days.
"At the end of the day, we realized that we're still going to be bringing really important stories from all over the world to an eager audience that really needs some inspiration right now," Gregg said.
She added that they'll release the film selection in mid January, with a full schedule coming out in early February.
The virtual cinema will take place on Eventive, which can be streamed through Apple TV or Roku.
Festival Passes are on sale for $75 through the new year.
To find additional passes visit the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival's website.