MISSOULA, Mont. - The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival continues this weekend with films accessible online through the festival’s online cinema and re-screenings of competition-winning films.

Saturday, Feb. 25, is the last day to access the first group of features and the first day to access the second group.

The following films will be shown Saturday:

Aitamaako'tamisskapi Natosi: Before the Sun- An intimate and thrilling portrait of a young Siksika woman and the deep bonds between her father and family on the golden plains of Blackfoot Territory, as she prepares for one of the most dangerous horse races in the world. Indian Relay rider Logan Red Crow vaults bareback from horse to horse in exhilarating races. In this male-dominated sport, victory is an uphill battle. World Premiere, Big Sky Award winner. MCT, 7:30pm.

On the Line: The Richard Williams Story – In his own words, Richard Williams retraces his journey from the cotton fields of Louisiana to the grass courts at Wimbledon. Along the way, he becomes a famous sports parent and coach to daughters Venus and Serena, and breaks every rule of the tennis establishment to forever change the sport. Northwest Premiere. Wilma, 5:30pm.

Sex With Sue - Filmed during eight years of reporting for an award-winning book, this film goes deep inside a gentrifying community in Denver, where a shooting case involving an activist becomes a window into the political machinations of urban development and the city’s gang activity. U.S. Premiere. Wilma, 8:00pm.

The Smell of Money- A century after her grandfather claimed his freedom from slavery, Elsie Herring and her rural North Carolina community fight the world’s largest pork corporation for their freedom to enjoy fresh air, clean water, and a life without the stench of manure. Montana Premiere. MCT, 12:00pm.

The 50 - While serving life sentences in an overcrowded and drug-saturated prison system, 50 men embark on a radical journey to become some of the first incarcerated Substance Abuse Counselors in the country. Northwest Premiere. ZACC, 5:15pm.

Racist Trees – Cut off from the glitz and glamor of Palm Springs by towering sixty-foot Tamarisk trees lies an historically Black neighborhood. The trees have become a focal point of frustration and animosity for locals, who see them as an enduring symbol of segregation. The timely story of racial conflict in an unlikely, liberal pocket of America. Montana Premiere. MCT, 2:30pm.

FILMMAKERS IN ATTENDANCE

Q&A following film screening

The Smell of Money – Shawn Bannon, director/producer. Montana Premiere. MCT, 12:00pm.

Chasin’ Butterflies – Adam Hobbs, Matt Klug, and Joshua Harding, co-directors. Northwest Premiere. Creating Things – Bryan Simpson, director. Northwest Premiere. Shorts Block 17, Wilma, 12:30pm.

Racist Trees – Sara Newens, director/producer. Montana Premiere. MCT, 2:30.

Thank You For Your Service – Nic Kuklinski, director/producer. Northwest Premiere. #MoCrazyStrong– Jamie MoCrazy and Mark Locki, co-directors/co-producers. World Premiere. Native Ball: Legacy of a Trailblazer – Megan Harrington, director/producer; Malia Kipp and Robin Selvig, subjects. Shorts Block 16, Wilma, 3:00pm.

One Driver, One Mic – Krishnan Vasudevan, director. Northwest Premiere. ZACC, 3:15pm.

Between Earth & Sky – Andrew Nadkarni, director; Katie Schiller and Swetha Regunathan, producers. World Premiere, Best Short winner. Shorts Block 17, MCT, 5:00pm.

The 50 – Brenton Gieser, director; Estevan Padilla and Audrey Gloeckner-Kalousek, producers. Northwest Premiere. ZACC, 5:15pm.

On The Line: The Richard Williams Story – Chavoita LeSane, producer; Kadri Koop, cinematographer. Northwest Premiere. Wilma, 5:30pm.

Aitamaako'tamisskapi Natosi: Before the Sun – Banchi Hanuse, director; Mike Wavrecan and Carey Newman, producers; Logan Red Crow, subject. World Premiere, Big Sky Award winner. MCT, 7:30pm.

Sex With Sue – Erin Gulas, editor; Matt Irwin, cinematographer. U.S. Premiere. Wilma, 8:00pm.

Festival HQ: ZACC, 216 W Main St. Purchase tickets, passes, and merchandise. 11:00am to 6:00pm.

Sunday, Feb. 26, is the last day of the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival and you can catch all four competition-winning films in person.

The following films will be shown Sunday:

Cowboy Poets – Closing Night Film! The unlikely combination of cowboys and poetry has been celebrated at the American National Cowboy Poetry Gathering since 1985. Through the written word, cowboys of the American West contend with their unique way of life, wrangling with their identity, environmental threats, and change. This documentary offers an intimate look at the lives of these modern-day cowboys. Northwest Premiere, Big Sky Award Artistic Vision winner. Wilma, 6:45pm.

(Carpenter) دارتاش – Dartaş – In the remote mountains of Iran, an old Kurdish carpenter scavenges wood to hand carve artificial limbs for people who have lost their legs in landmine explosions. World Premiere, Best Mini-Doc winner. Museum of the Revolution - In 1961, a museum was planned in Belgrade as a tribute to Socialist Yugoslavia. It never got beyond the construction of the basement. Now, the outcasts of a society reshaped by capitalism live in the remnants of the museum. U.S. Premiere, Best Feature winner. Awards Screening 1. MCT, 5:00pm.

Between Earth & Sky - For her entire professional career, renowned ecologist Nalini Nadkarni pioneered climbing techniques to study the Costa Rican rainforest canopy. Now, after surviving a life-threatening fall from a tree, she must turn her research inward to understand the processes of disturbance and recovery in her own life. World Premiere, Best Short winner. Aitamaako'tamisskapi Natosi: Before the Sun- An intimate and thrilling portrait of a young Siksika woman and the deep bonds between her father and family on the golden plains of Blackfoot Territory, as she prepares for one of the most dangerous horse races in the world. Indian Relay rider Logan Red Crow vaults bareback from horse to horse in exhilarating races. In this male-dominated sport, victory is an uphill battle. World Premiere, Big Sky Award winner. Awards Screening 2. MCT, 7:30pm.

The Legend of MexMan- Germán Alonso strives to create his first feature film, the fantastical sci-fi epic MexMan, in spite of struggles with his producers, an unrequited love, and tensions with a documentary crew. Northwest Premiere. ZACC, 2:00pm.

Jack Has a Plan - When Jack, a man with a terminal brain tumor for 25 years, decides to end his life, his family and friends struggle to accept his decision. Jack’s best friend documents his three-year quest to die a happy man, culminating in a permanent going-away party. Montana Premiere. MCT, 12:30pm.

FILMMAKERS IN ATTENDANCE

Q&A following film screening

Fire in the Wilderness– Mark Kreider, director. Montana Premiere. Chasin’ Butterflies – Adam Hobbs, Matt Klug, and Joshua Harding, co-directors. Northwest Premiere. Shorts Block 18. Wilma, 11:45pm.

Jack Has a Plan – Bradley Berman, director; Quinn Costello, editor. Montana Premiere. MCT, 12:30pm.

The Legend of Mexman – Josh Polon, director. Northwest Premiere. ZACC, 2:00pm.

Powers – Paige Morrow Kimball, director/producer. Montana Premiere. Shorts Block 19, MCT, 2:45pm.

Cowboy Poets – Mike Day, director; Henry Real Bird, subject. Northwest Premiere. Wilma, 6:45pm.

Festival HQ: ZACC, 216 W Main St. Purchase tickets, passes, and merchandise. 11:00am to 6:00pm.

Sunday, Feb. 26, is the last day of the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival and you can catch all four competition-winning films in person.