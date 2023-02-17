MISSOULA, Mont. - The 20th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival has kicked off in Missoula with screenings at multiple places around town.

You can watch films at the Wilma Theater, Zootown Arts Community Center(ZACC), and Missoula Children’s Theater (MCT) through Sunday, Feb. 26.

If you can’t make it to an in-person screening, all short films will be available online starting Monday, Feb. 20. Feature films will be split into two groups, with the first half becoming available online Feb. 20 through Feb. 25 and the other half Feb. 25 through March 1.

Seating is limited and people are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance online here.

The following is more on what is showing on Feb. 18:

FILMS

Seven feature films and four shorts blocks kick off the first full day of the festival.

The Grab – from Blackfish director Gabriela Cowperthwaite comes what’s been called the “holy s%*t documentary of the year.” Where her last film laid bare some ugly truths about SeaWorld’s handling of orcas, The Grab has a massively larger target: a behind-the-scenes effort by a short list of powerful companies and countries to control the most vital resource on the planet. Montana Premiere. Wilma, 8:00pm.

Path of the Panther - Drawn in by the haunting specter of the Florida panther, photographer Carlton Ward finds himself on the front lines of an accelerating battle between forces of renewal and destruction that have pushed the Everglades to the brink of ecological collapse. Montana Premiere, from Montana director Eric Bendick. Wilma Theater, 5:30pm.

Dusty & Stones – Dusty and Stones struggle to sustain a country music career in their tiny African Kingdom of Swaziland and yearn for greater recognition. When they are unexpectedly nominated to compete in a Texas battle of the bands, the two cousins journey to the heart of American country music, determined to win big. MCT, 5:00pm.

Tolyatti Adrift - Tolyatti was the capital of car manufacturing in the Soviet Union. Once the symbol of socialist pride, today it is the Russian Detroit, with the highest youth unemployment rates in the country. To cope with the overwhelming uncertainty of the future, teenagers drift Soviet era Lada cars over frozen lakes and through snowy streets. An intimate portrait of Slava, Misha and Lera as they drift through their last year of high school on the precipice of adulthood. MCT, 7:30pm.

FILMMAKERS IN ATTENDANCE

Q&A following film screening

Shadow of a Dog – Sean Paulsen & Brad Wickham, co-directors. World Premiere. Adressess – María Luisa Santos & Carlo Nasisse, co-directors. Northwest Premiere. For the Record – Heather Courtney, director; Paul Stecker, producer. World Premiere. Shorts Block 1, MCT, 12:00pm.

This is Major – Leslie Mills, producer. Northwest Premiere. Shorts Block 2, ZACC, 2:45pm.

Breaking Silence – Amy Bench, director; Monique Walton, producer. World Premiere. Shorts Block 3, Wilma, 3:00pm.

Paperboy Love Prince Runs For Mayor – Owen Dubeck, director; Zach Ingrasci, producer. Northwest Premiere. Shorts Block 4, ZACC, 5:15pm.

Dusty & Stones – Jesse Rudoy, director. Northwest Premiere. MCT, 5:00pm.

Path of the Panther – Eric Bendick, director. Montana Premiere. Wilma, 5:30pm.

We Are Not Ghouls – Chris James Thompson, director. Montana Premiere. ZACC, 7:45pm.

The Grab – Gabriela Cowperthwaite, director; Nate Halverson, producer; Jon Ingalls, Director of Production. Montana Premiere. Wilma, 8:00pm.

The following is more on what is showing on Feb. 19:

FILMS

Seven feature films and four shorts blocks highlight the second full day of the festival.

Return tells the story of a retired Green Beret who embarks on a healing journey from Montana to Vietnam. There he retraces his steps, shares his wartime experiences with his son, treats his Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, and seeks out the mountain tribespeople he once lived with and fought alongside as a Special Forces officer. World Premiere. Wilma, 5:30pm.

Snqʷeyłmistn: the place where you do your best- The word given to the Salish people to call themselves is Sqelixʷ, which translates to “flesh and land.” When people lose their sense of “Place,” they lose their awareness of self and others in relation to the land and the legacy of their cultural traditions. Modern day Salish strive to help children experience a respected and nurtured place in the community through programs, activities, and the building of an intentional community. World Premiere. Artemis - Set in the wilds of Montana, the film follows Jacqueline hunting through her most important season. World Premiere. Shorts Block 6, Wilma, 2:45pm.

Storming Caesars Palace chronicles the life of Ruby Duncan, an activist who fights the welfare system and becomes a White House advisor. A real-life superhero, she takes on both the Nevada political establishment and organized crime in a valiant and resolute act of civil disobedience. Northwest Premiere. MCT, 12:00pm.

Novorossiya - Despite bombardments flaring up at every sunset, life continues in Donbass. NOVOROSSIYA is an intimate portrait of separatist fighters in Ukraine’s Donbass region before the Russian invasion in 2022, following the stories of an American communist foreign fighter, a captain nostalgic for the Soviet Union, an opera singer and two young metal band players. MCT, 2:30pm.

FILMMAKERS IN ATTENDANCE

Q&A following film screening

Storming Caesars Palace – Hazel Gurland-Pooler, director. Northwest Premiere. MCT, 12:00pm.

Fire in the Wilderness – Mark Kreider, director. Montana Premiere. Chicken Stories – Jonathan Pickett, director/producer. World Premiere. Shorts Block 5, Wilma, 12:15pm.

Her War – Melissa Fajardo, director. World Premiere. MCT, 2:30pm.

Snqʷeyłmistn: the place where you do your best – Ivy MacDonald, director. World Premiere. Artemis – Paige Williams, co-director. World Premiere. Shorts Block 6, Wilma, 2:45pm.

Sam Now – Jason Reid, producer/editor. Montana Premiere. ZACC, 4:45pm.

Here, Hopefully – Hao Zhou, director; Tyler Hill, producer. World Premiere. Fight or Flight – Lindsay Hagen, director; Denise Jo, subject. North American Premiere. Shorts Block 7, MCT, 5:00pm.

Return – Pete Tolton, co-director; Stan Parker, co-director/producer; Jim Markel Sr & Jim Markel Jr, subjects. World Premiere. Wilma, 5:30pm.

J’Nai Bridges Unamplified – Christine Turner, director. World Premiere. Rissi Palmer: Still Here – Dilsey Davis, director; Matt Durning, producer. World Premiere. Firelight Media + American Masters Shorts 1, MCT, 7:30pm.

Jesszilla – Emily Sheskin, director; Ben Kainz, producer. World Premiere. Wilma, 8:00pm.

The following is more on what is showing on Feb. 20:

FILMS

The virtual theater opens today. All shorts and half the features are available to stream in the comfort of your own home, mancave, she-shed, what have you.

Six feature films and three shorts blocks highlight this President’s Day screenings.

The Penny Lane retrospective begins! The creator of over a decade’s worth of innovative and award-winning documentary films, Penny Lane will be present for the screening of five of her feature films and one short film. That begins today with Listening to Kenny G, self-explanatory (Wilma, 12:30pm); The Pain of Others, a compilation of YouTube content from sufferers of a mysterious illness called Morgellons (ZACC, 3:30pm); and Hail Satan?, a funny and thought-provoking look at the Satanic Temple’s ongoing advocacy for religious freedom (Wilma, 5:30pm). And yes, Penny Lane is her real name.

In The Making Season 2 - this groundbreaking collaboration between Firelight Media and the American Masters series from PBS showcases emerging artists from the BIPOC community. This screening of seven short films includes Lily Gladstone: Far Out There, featuring the critically acclaimed independent film actress from the Blackfeet Reservation. Filmmakers from all seven films will be attending. Wilma, 8:00pm.

Black Mothers Love & Resist - Wanda Johnson and Angela Williams, mothers of young Black men victimized by police brutality, come together to build a network of community-led support, mutual aid, and healing in this documentary spanning Oakland’s Fruitvale to the American South. Montana Premiere. MCT, 2:30pm.

El Equipo (The Team) - In 1984, an unlikely meeting between Dr. Clyde Snow, a legendary American forensic scientist, and a group of Argentine students would ultimately change the course of forensic science and human rights. Told almost entirely through archival material and through a decade of interviews, the film follows the harrowing experiences of this Latin American team as they challenge the official cover-ups of authoritarian regimes, even as the risks to them increase. MCT, 7:45pm.

FILMMAKERS IN ATTENDANCE

Q&A following film screening

Listening to Kenny G – Penny Lane, director. Wilma, 12:30pm.

Black Mothers Love & Resist – Débora Souza Silva, director. Montana Premiere. MCT, 2:30pm.

When the Dust Blows Through – Yuxuan Ethan Wu, director. North American Premiere. Shorts Block 8, Wilma, 3:00pm.

The Pain of Others – Penny Lane, director. ZACC, 3:30pm.

Hail Satan? – Penny Lane, director. Wilma, 5:30pm.

In the Bubble With Jaime – Emily Harrold, director/producer. Northwest Premiere. Shorts Block 9, ZACC, 5:45pm.

Walshy Fire: Pull Up – Alicia G. Edwards, director. World Premiere. Alejandro Jiménez: The Ground I Stand On­ – Raúl O. Paz-Pastana, co-director. World Premiere. Senghor Reid: Make Way For Tomorrow – Desmond Love, co-director; Eden Sabolboro, co-director/producer. World Premiere. Lily Gladstone: Far Out There – Brooke Pepion Swaney, director; Jeri Rafter, producer. World Premiere. Jonathan Thunder: Good Mythology – Sergio Rapu, director/producer. World Premiere. Sydney G. James: How We See Us – Juanita Anderson, director/producer. Northwest Premiere. Ethan Lim: Cambodian Futures – Dustin Nakao-Haider, director/co-producer. World Premiere. Firelight Media + American Masters Shorts 2, Wilma, 8:00pm.