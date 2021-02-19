MISSOULA, Mont. - The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival kicks off Friday, Feb. 19 and for the first time ever, they are holding the event virtually due to COVID-19.
This is the first time BSDFF is screening films virtually in the festivals history, making it possible for anyone to participate.
BSDFF will screen “Havana Libre” at 5 p.m. on opening night Friday, followed by a live Q&A with with director Corey McLean, and producers Tyler Dunham and Nicholas Weissman at 8 p.m.
"Following decades of cultural prohibitions, a group of Cubans rise up and demand legitimacy for their beloved sport of surfing," BSDFF wrote. "In this inspiring story, they train to compete on the world stage with boards they built from scratch, reconcile with the country’s tumultuous history, and attempt to overcome borders that have been blocked their entire lives."
The film is available to stream from Friday, Feb. 19 to Monday, Feb. 22.
Ticket options and details are available on BSDFF's website.