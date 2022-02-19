MISSOULA, Mont. - It's opening weekend for the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, kicking off with a showcase of documentaries from around the world.
One of the films lined up this year, 'Daughter of a Lost Bird', a documentary that deals with adoption, and aims to open up conversations about identity and reconnecting with one's cultural heritage and the challenges that come along with it.
The film walks us through the life of Kendra, an indigenous woman adopted out of her community, now re-connecting with her biological family and roots.
For Montanans seeing this for the first time, filmmaker Brooke Pepion Swaney hopes the film offers audiences another perspective on how adoption impacts indigenous communities.
"I'm just really grateful for all the support of Kendra, April and their families for allowing us to film with them for so many years. It's a real privilege to enter into somebodies especially when it's something that is so foundational and has to do with identity," said Pepion Swaney.
The film will be showcased Sunday, February 20, 3:15 pm at the Wilma Theatre, you can reserve your seat by clicking here. With the festival going hybrid this year, if you can't make the screening, fortunately, you can also stream it online by clicking here.
