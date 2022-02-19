Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Snow and flash freeze possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 2 to 4 inches possible. Quickly dropping temperatures will be capable of freezing road surfaces on Sunday afternoon and evening. Gusty easterly winds on Monday morning could create blowing snow conditions, making travel difficult. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&