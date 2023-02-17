The 20th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is a hybrid event taking place in-person Feb. 17 through Feb. 26 at the Wilma, ZACC and MCT, and online Feb. 20 through March 1.
FILMS SCREENING FRIDAY, FEB. 17
7:00pm, Wilma
Subject - 93 minutes
FILMS SCREENING SATURDAY, FEB. 18
12:00pm, Missoula Community Theater (Shorts Block 1)
Shadow of a Dog - 10 minutes
Direcciones (Addresses) - 15 minutes
For the Record - 35 minutes
The Mechanics of Fluids - 39 minutes
12:30pm, Wilma
North Circular - 85 minutes
2:30pm, Missoula Community Theater
Museum of the Revolution - 91 minutes
2:45pm, ZACC (Shorts Block 2)
Nicholas Brothers: Stormy Weather - 20 minutes
Keys to the City - 32 minutes
This Is Major - 34 minutes
3:00pm, Wilma
Continuum - 7 minutes
Blue - 11 minutes
Breaking Silence - 18 minutes
Sagebrush Gold - 23 minutes
Sunflowers - 24 minutes
5:00pm, Missoula Community Theater
Dusty & Stones - 84 minutes
5:15pm, ZACC (Shorts Block 3)
Jade Helm - 15 minutes
Hundreds of Thousands - 18 minutes
The Recall: Reframed - 20 minutes
Paperboy Love Prince Runs for Mayor - 20 minutes
5:30pm, Wilma
Path of the Panther - 89 minutes
7:30pm, Missoula Community Theater
Tolyatti Adrift - 70 minutes
7:45pm, ZACC
We Are Not Ghouls - 92 minutes
