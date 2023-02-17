"Subject"
The 20th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is a hybrid event taking place in-person Feb. 17 through Feb. 26 at the Wilma, ZACC and MCT, and online Feb. 20 through March 1. 

FILMS SCREENING FRIDAY, FEB. 17

7:00pm, Wilma

Subject - 93 minutes

FILMS SCREENING SATURDAY, FEB. 18

12:00pm, Missoula Community Theater (Shorts Block 1)

Shadow of a Dog - 10 minutes

Direcciones (Addresses) - 15 minutes

For the Record - 35 minutes

The Mechanics of Fluids - 39 minutes

 
12:30pm, Wilma
North Circular - 85 minutes
 
2:30pm, Missoula Community Theater
Museum of the Revolution - 91 minutes
 
2:45pm, ZACC (Shorts Block 2)
Nicholas Brothers: Stormy Weather - 20 minutes
Keys to the City - 32 minutes
This Is Major - 34 minutes
 
3:00pm, Wilma
Continuum - 7 minutes
Blue - 11 minutes
Breaking Silence - 18 minutes
Sagebrush Gold - 23 minutes
Sunflowers - 24 minutes
 
5:00pm, Missoula Community Theater
Dusty & Stones - 84 minutes
 
5:15pm, ZACC (Shorts Block 3)
Jade Helm - 15 minutes
Hundreds of Thousands - 18 minutes
The Recall: Reframed - 20 minutes
Paperboy Love Prince Runs for Mayor - 20 minutes
 
5:30pm, Wilma
Path of the Panther - 89 minutes
 
7:30pm, Missoula Community Theater
Tolyatti Adrift - 70 minutes
7:45pm, ZACC
We Are Not Ghouls - 92 minutes

 

8:00pm, Wilma

The Grab - 104 minutes

 

FILMS SCREENING SUNDAY, FEB. 19

12:00pm, Missoula Community Theater
Storming Caesars Palace - 86 minutes
 
12:15pm, Wilma (Shorts Block 5)
Fire in the Wilderness - 12 minutes
Chicken Stories - 18 minutes
The Dream of a Horse - 25 minutes
The Silent World of Barry Priori - 27 minutes
 
2:15pm, ZACC
Miyama, Kyoto Prefecture - 97 minutes
 
2:30pm, Missoula Community Theater
Her War - 28 minutes
Novorossiya - 64 minutes
 
2:45pm, Wilma (Shorts Block 6) 
Snqʷeyłmistn: the place where you do your best - 7 minutes
Artemis - 20 minutes
When The Mountain Rumbles - 28 minutes
Still Waters - 30 minutes
 
4:45pm, ZACC
Sam Now - 87 minutes
 
5:00pm, Missoula Community Theater (Shorts Block 7)
Here, Hopefully - 11 minutes
Fight or Flight - 8 minutes
Shirampari: Legacies of the River - 16 minutes
A Voice For The Wild - 20 minutes
Joy - 22 minutes
 
5:30pm, Wilma
Return - 92 minutes
 
7:15pm, ZACC
Art Talent Show - 102 minutes
 
7:30pm, Missoula Community Theater
J'Nai Bridges Unamplified - 39 minutes
Rissi Palmer: Still Here - 42 minutes
 
8:00pm, Wilma
JessZilla - 90 minutes

