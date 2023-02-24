MISSOULA, Mont. - The 20th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is a hybrid event taking place in-person Feb. 17 through Feb. 26 at the Wilma, ZACC and MCT, and online Feb. 20 through March 1.

Due to limited seating, BSDFF is encouraging festival goers buy tickets in advance.

FRIDAY, FEB. 24

Films

3:00pm, Wilma

Blue - 11 minutes

Art of Maintenance: Transcendence, Recovery & My Grandparents' Goodness - 14 minutes

Ebullient - 20 minutes

Between Earth & Sky - 26 minutes

Black River - 24 minutes

4:00pm, ZACC

Teen Doc Intensive Film 2023 - TBD minutes

Rent-A-Friend - 30 minutes

The Last of the Nightingales - 32 minutes

5:45pm, Wilma

Mississippi River Styx - 85 minutes

6:00pm, Missoula Community Theater

Margie Soudek's Salt and Pepper Shakers - 12 minutes

My AI Lover - 16 minutes

Known Signals - 21 minutes

Adam and Eve - 30 minutes

6:15pm, ZACC

Big Fight in Little Chinatown - 88 minutes

8:15pm, Wilma

Hollywood's Finest - 78 minutes

8:30pm, Missoula Community Theater

The Holly - 102 minutes

8:45pm, ZACCThe Elephant 6 Recording Co. - 93 minutes

SATURDAY, FEB. 25

Films

12:00pm, Missoula Community Theater

The Smell of Money - 84 minutes

12:30pm, Wilma

Creating Things - 11 minutes

Chasin' Butterflies - 19 minutes

Kak Iraj - 20 minutes

Rent-A-Friend - 30 minutes

2:30pm, Missoula Community Theater

Racist Trees - 85 minutes

3:00pm, Wilma

Agony - 13 minutes

The Blake - 15 minutes

Thank You For Your Service - 15 minutes

#MoCrazyStrong - 18 minutes

Native Ball: Legacy of a Trailblazer - 27 minutes

3:15pm, ZACC

One Driver, One Mic - 62 minutes

5:00pm, Missoula Community Theater

(Carpenter) دارتاش - Dartaş - 14 minutes

Corpus Christi - 13 minutes

Black River - 24 minutes

Between Earth & Sky - 26 minutes

5:15pm, ZACC

The 50 - 92 minutes

5:30pm, Wilma

On the Line: The Richard Williams Story - 93 minutes

7:30pm, Missoula Community Theater

Aitamaako'tamisskapi Natosi: Before the Sun - 89 minutes