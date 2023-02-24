MISSOULA, Mont. - The 20th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is a hybrid event taking place in-person Feb. 17 through Feb. 26 at the Wilma, ZACC and MCT, and online Feb. 20 through March 1.
Due to limited seating, BSDFF is encouraging festival goers buy tickets in advance.
FRIDAY, FEB. 24
Films
3:00pm, Wilma
Blue - 11 minutes
Art of Maintenance: Transcendence, Recovery & My Grandparents' Goodness - 14 minutes
Ebullient - 20 minutes
Between Earth & Sky - 26 minutes
Black River - 24 minutes
4:00pm, ZACC
Teen Doc Intensive Film 2023 - TBD minutes
Rent-A-Friend - 30 minutes
The Last of the Nightingales - 32 minutes
5:45pm, Wilma
Mississippi River Styx - 85 minutes
6:00pm, Missoula Community Theater
Margie Soudek's Salt and Pepper Shakers - 12 minutes
My AI Lover - 16 minutes
Known Signals - 21 minutes
Adam and Eve - 30 minutes
6:15pm, ZACC
Big Fight in Little Chinatown - 88 minutes
8:15pm, Wilma
Hollywood's Finest - 78 minutes
8:30pm, Missoula Community Theater
The Holly - 102 minutes
8:45pm, ZACCThe Elephant 6 Recording Co. - 93 minutes
SATURDAY, FEB. 25
Films
12:00pm, Missoula Community Theater
The Smell of Money - 84 minutes
12:30pm, Wilma
Creating Things - 11 minutes
Chasin' Butterflies - 19 minutes
Kak Iraj - 20 minutes
Rent-A-Friend - 30 minutes
2:30pm, Missoula Community Theater
Racist Trees - 85 minutes
3:00pm, Wilma
Agony - 13 minutes
The Blake - 15 minutes
Thank You For Your Service - 15 minutes
#MoCrazyStrong - 18 minutes
Native Ball: Legacy of a Trailblazer - 27 minutes
3:15pm, ZACC
One Driver, One Mic - 62 minutes
5:00pm, Missoula Community Theater
(Carpenter) دارتاش - Dartaş - 14 minutes
Corpus Christi - 13 minutes
Black River - 24 minutes
Between Earth & Sky - 26 minutes
5:15pm, ZACC
The 50 - 92 minutes
5:30pm, Wilma
On the Line: The Richard Williams Story - 93 minutes
7:30pm, Missoula Community Theater
Aitamaako'tamisskapi Natosi: Before the Sun - 89 minutes
