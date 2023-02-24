Cowboy Poets

MISSOULA, Mont. - The 20th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is a hybrid event taking place in-person Feb. 17 through Feb. 26 at the Wilma, ZACC and MCT, and online Feb. 20 through March 1. 

Due to limited seating, BSDFF is encouraging festival goers buy tickets in advance.

FRIDAY, FEB. 24

Films

3:00pm, Wilma

Blue - 11 minutes

Art of Maintenance: Transcendence, Recovery & My Grandparents' Goodness - 14 minutes

Ebullient - 20 minutes

Between Earth & Sky - 26 minutes

Black River - 24 minutes

4:00pm, ZACC

Teen Doc Intensive Film 2023 - TBD minutes

Rent-A-Friend - 30 minutes

The Last of the Nightingales - 32 minutes

5:45pm, Wilma

Mississippi River Styx - 85 minutes

6:00pm, Missoula Community Theater

Margie Soudek's Salt and Pepper Shakers - 12 minutes

My AI Lover - 16 minutes

Known Signals - 21 minutes

Adam and Eve - 30 minutes

6:15pm, ZACC

Big Fight in Little Chinatown - 88 minutes

8:15pm, Wilma

Hollywood's Finest - 78 minutes

8:30pm, Missoula Community Theater

The Holly - 102 minutes

8:45pm, ZACCThe Elephant 6 Recording Co. - 93 minutes

SATURDAY, FEB. 25

Films

12:00pm, Missoula Community Theater

The Smell of Money - 84 minutes

 

12:30pm, Wilma

Creating Things - 11 minutes

Chasin' Butterflies - 19 minutes

Kak Iraj - 20 minutes

Rent-A-Friend - 30 minutes

 

2:30pm, Missoula Community Theater

Racist Trees - 85 minutes

 

3:00pm, Wilma

Agony - 13 minutes

The Blake - 15 minutes

Thank You For Your Service - 15 minutes

#MoCrazyStrong - 18 minutes

Native Ball: Legacy of a Trailblazer - 27 minutes

 

3:15pm, ZACC

One Driver, One Mic - 62 minutes

 

5:00pm, Missoula Community Theater

(Carpenter) دارتاش - Dartaş - 14 minutes

Corpus Christi - 13 minutes

Black River - 24 minutes

Between Earth & Sky - 26 minutes

 

5:15pm, ZACC

The 50 - 92 minutes

 

5:30pm, Wilma

On the Line: The Richard Williams Story - 93 minutes

 

7:30pm, Missoula Community Theater

Aitamaako'tamisskapi Natosi: Before the Sun - 89 minutes

 

8:00pm, Wilma

Sex With Sue - 90 minutes

 

SUNDAY, FEB. 26

Films

 

11:45am, Wilma

Fire in the Wilderness - 12 minutes

Chasin' Butterflies - 19 minutes

Nina & Irena - 22 minutes

Youth Fellowship Films 2023 - 30 minutes

 

12:30pm, Missoula Community Theater

Jack Has a Plan - 73 minutes

 

2:00pm, ZACC

The Legend of MexMan - 90 minutes

 

2:15pm, Wilma

Detached - 64 minutes

 

2:45pm, Missoula Community Theater

Powers - 24 minutes

John Leguizamo Live At Rikers - 26 minutes

Leisure Time - A Summer's Day - 30 minutes

 

4:15pm, Wilma

The Radical - 87 minutes

 

4:30pm, ZACC

A Thousand Fires - 90 minutes

 

5:00pm, Missoula Community Theater

(Carpenter) دارتاش - Dartaş - 14 minutes

Museum of the Revolution - 91 minutes

 

6:45pm, Wilma

Cowboy Poets - 83 minutes

 

7:00pm, ZACC

Water, Wind, Dust, Bread - 25 minutes

Giselou - 59 minutes

 

7:30pm, Missoula Community Theater

Between Earth & Sky - 26 minutes

Aitamaako'tamisskapi Natosi: Before the Sun

 - 89 minutes

