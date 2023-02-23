Lost Angel: The Genius of Judee Sill
MISSOULA, Mont. - The 20th annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is a hybrid event taking place in-person Feb. 17 through Feb. 26 at the Wilma, ZACC and MCT, and online Feb. 20 through March 1. 

Due to limited seating, BSDFF is encouraging festival goers buy tickets in advance.

DOC SHOP

2:00pm, DocShop

Distribution Toolkit - minutes

 

FILMS SCREENING THURSDAY, FEB. 23

3:00pm, Wilma

Continuum - 7 minutes

Agony - 13 minutes

Direcciones (Addresses) - 15 minutes

When The Mountain Rumbles - 28 minutes

When the Dust Blow Through - 28 minutes

3:45pm, Missoula Community Theater
CALEFACTO: Thaw - 3 minutes
For Ever Green - 4 minutes
Clean/Feed - 6 minutes
A Sandbox of Men - 5 minutes
Grit: A Cowgirl Story - 5 minutes
Hand Poured - 4 minutes
Landscapes of Joy - 5 minutes
Passing Through Wilderness - 5 minutes
Second Chances - 6 minutes
The Space Between - 5 minutes
4:00pm, ZACC
Parker - 14 minutes
A Voice For The Wild - 20 minutes
Native Ball: Legacy of a Trailblazer - 27 minutes
5:30pm, Wilma
Ebullient - 20 minutes
Don't Put Her Down - 31 minutes
The Last of the Nightingales - 32 minutes
5:45pm, Missoula Community Theater
Israelism - 84 minutes
6:00pm, ZACC
Sealed In Blood - 10 minutes
Liturgy of Anti-Tank Obstacles - 12 minutes
Walker - 16 minutes
Couchsurfing: The Rise and Demise of a Dream - 19 minutes
Losing Nimo - 25 minutes
8:00pm, Wilma
Ivan Doig: Landscapes of a Western Mind - 57 minutes

8:30pm, ZACC

Lost Angel: The Genius of Judee Sill - 91 minutes

 

BIG SKY DOCUMENTARY FILMS STREAMING VIRTUALLY FEB. 20-25

