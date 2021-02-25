MISSOULA -- The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival's award ceremony usually brings in a big crowd, but this year is different.
The winners are being honored virtually on the festival's website on Thursday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.
The festival will give out 7 awards picked out by a competition jury of 12 people.
Winner's will get a $500 cash award, and a custom trophy.
Festival officials said they picked jurors who would evaluate the artisitc integrity of a film, the vision of the director, and films that push the boundries.
Festival Executive Director, Rachel Gregg, said she respects filmmakers who are waiting to release their projects until everyone can come back together. However, she said she's grateful for those who trusted the festival to bring films to audience of virtual viewers.
"You can't see the ripple, unless you drop something in the water and maybe it's in this huge ocean but if you drop it, eventually it's going to get there," Gregg said.
She added that they're already seeing the ripple effect, because thousands of viewers have been watching films throughout the festival.
The award categories include Feature, Shorts and Mini Documentary competitions, as well as three Artistic Vision awards.